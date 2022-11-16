Obituary: Anthony ‘Scott’ Allen, 54, Bardstown

Anthony “Scott” Allen, 54, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 9, 1968, in Bardstown. He was a self-employed concrete worker, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

ANTHONY “SCOTT” ALLEN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton E. “C. E.” and Betty Ray Allen; and one brother, Joe Pat Allen.

He was survived by two daughters, Kaitlin Allen and Paige Allen, both of Florence; five sisters, Theresa Slovak of Land O’ Lakes, Fla., Mary Lane Volatile of Toddville, Md., Marian Lowell of Louisville, Rene (Ace) Armbruster of Grey Court, S.C., and Julia Wolf of Loretto; and five brothers, William D. Allen, Mark Allen, Danny (Mona) Allen, and Jerry (Christina) Allen, all of Bardstown and Tim (Lana) Allen of Collierville, Tenn.

Cremation was chosen with a private service at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-