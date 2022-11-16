Obituary: Kenneth Alan Shelburne, 74, Bardstown

Kenneth Alan Shelburne, 74, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 12, 1947, in Bardstown to the late Fred and Lucille Stone Shelburne. He was a former employee for the City of Bardstown then went on to open his own business, Shelburne Electrical Services. He was an avid UK basketball and football fan and also liked to play golf and watch it on TV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Grace Barnes, Shirley Martin, Betty Hahn and Eleanor “Tootsie” Wahle; and four brothers, Jack Shelburne, Tommy Shelburne, Tony Shelburne and Joe Shelburne.

He is survived by one daughter, Cyndi (Richard) Moreno of Louisville; two sisters, Winnie Berthold of Florida and Laura Hurst of Cox’s Creek; and two granddaughters, Alexandra Moreno and Andie Nicole Moreno.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

