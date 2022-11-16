Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Amanda Nicole Elmore, 31, New Haven, flagrant non-support; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $6,250. Booked at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Sepulvado, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $10,250 cash. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Michael Gregory, 42, Willisburg, probation violation (for felony offense)(3 counts); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $40,960. Booked at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Heather Michelle Feese, 37, Liberty, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell Aaron Walker, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense)(3 counts); strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Robert Braxton Johns, 29, Mount Washington, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Lee Foss, 32, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; theft by unlawful taking or disposition — auto (more than $10,000 value but less than $1 million); intimidating a participant in the legal process; unlawful imprisonment, second-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Lewis, 58, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts); possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $14,500. Booked at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-