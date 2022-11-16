Obituary: Barbara Ann Kantor, 65, New Haven

Barbara Ann Kantor, 65, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was a devout Christian and Catholic by faith, devoting her life the Lord, her children, and her grandchildren. She worked for more than 20 years at the Abbey of Gethsemani. She loved drawing, sewing, cooking, and gardening.

BARBARA ANN KANTOR

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marilyn Jacobs.

She is survived by two daughters, Vanessa Hurst (John) and Sarah Keplinger (Wesley); four sons, Robert Nester, Jaime Nester (Elizabeth), Jacob Kantor (Amanda), and Zechariah Kantor (Addison); four sisters, Ellen McGannon, Paula LInk (Frank), Joanie Rasic (Tom), and Lisa Korcuska (Jim); and 16 grandchildren.

The graveside service is noon Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the St. Catherine Cemetery in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

