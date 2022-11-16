Obituary: Charles Alan Hayes, 68, Bardstown

Charles Alan Hayes, 68, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 2, 1953, in Knoxville to his parents, Charles Albert and Barbara Dyer Hayes. He was a retired aircraft mechanic and a U.S. Army veteran.

CHARLES ALAN HAYES

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Albert Hayes; and one brother, David Wayne Hayes.

Survivors include his wife, Sherree Lea Snellen Hayes; one daughter, Sharon Leigh Hayes; his mother, Barbara Dyer Spradlin; and one brother, Bobby Gene Hayes.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Father Jeremy Shelton officiating.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Bullitt Central High School Cafeteria Fund.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-