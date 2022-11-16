Legislative update: General Assembly to meet for 30-day session on Jan. 3rd

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 — As the 2022 Interim draws to a close, the Kentucky General Assembly is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Regular Session, a short, 30-day session scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 3.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

Fortunately, election season is in the rearview mirror and your attention is likely now fully on what makes the holiday season so special — family, friends and the people who make our local communities so special. Each Thanksgiving, I enjoy being home in my district, hearing from constituents, and creating memories with those I love.

In the spirit of the season of giving, let’s remember those most in need as we prepare our Thanksgiving meals. Consider reaching out to a community food bank or other organization to help feed the hungry, especially during cold fall and winter months. As Americans and Kentucky residents, we have so much to be thankful for, and volunteering time and resources can make an incredible difference in our less fortunate neighbors’ lives.

Remember our service members, many of whom will be apart from their families this Thanksgiving as they are away serving our country. The unique freedoms we enjoy in the United States are because of their sacrifices. We also need to thank our police, firefighters and emergency service personnel who will be working on Thanksgiving Day just in case we need them. We live in trying times, but there is nothing a close-knit community cannot overcome together.

This time of year also presents an excellent opportunity to support local businesses. Please consider your locally-owned stores as you check gifts off your list — small businesses remain the heartbeat of our economy. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

This Thanksgiving, I am incredibly proud of my colleagues in the Senate and the many successes we have had over the last several years. We in the Senate majority are pleased to welcome new members to our caucus. They are:

Senator-Elect Lindsay Tichenor, Senate District 6

Senator-Elect Gary Boswell, Senate District 8

Senator-Elect Matthew Deneen, Senate District 10

Senator-Elect Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Senate District 12

Senator-Elect Gex “Jay” Williams, Senate District 20

Senator-Elect Shelley Funke Frommeyer, Senate District 24

As we look forward to the 2023 Regular Session, I welcome your thoughts, questions, and concerns. Please reach out to my office at Jimmy.Higdon@lrc.ky.gov. It is an honor to represent you in Frankfort.

Have a blessed Thanksgiving with food, football, family, or a combination of all of these.

-30-