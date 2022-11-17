Obituary: Ray Lambert, 87, Evansville

Ray Lambert, 87, of Evansville, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Heart to Heart Hospice. He was born Nov. 28, 1934, in Hawesville to the late John and Ruth (Kincaid) Lambert.

RAY LAMBERT

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in France. He worked for Kmart Corporation for more than 38 years before retiring. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Daylight where he and his wife, Jane, received the Simon Bruté Award for their service to the church. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Jane Lambert (2018); and three sisters, Opal Pfender, Audrey Niedehaus and Fay Kremer.

He is survived by one daughter, Mary Ann (Mark) Schentrup of Bloomfield; one sister, Dorothy Hanes; one granddaughter, Lynn Schentrup of Frankfort; one grandson, Matthew (Kimberly) Schentrup of Louisville; and four great-grandchildren, Leilie, Oliver, Vincent and Emalyn Schentrup.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Evansville with the Rev. Chris Forler officiating. Burial is in St. John Cemetery in Elberfeld.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel in Evansville, with a Rosary service at 7:00 p.m., and continues 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Evansville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, 560 E. Diamond Avenue, Evansville, IN 47711.

The Ziemer Funeral Home in Evansville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-