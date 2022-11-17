Obituary: Donald Ray Crews, 72, Bardstown

Donald Ray Crews, 72, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born Jan. 13, 1950, in Lebanon to the late Chester Ray and Wilma Jean Burress Crews. He was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and he loved classic muscle cars.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Edelen Crews; two daughters, Karen (Jon) Riddle of Floyds Knobs, Ind., and Tammy (Sean) Travis of Bardstown; two sisters, Brenda (Ed) Stanfield of Maryland and Pam Klopfenstein of Lebanon; one brother, Larry “Joe” Crews of Lebanon; and six grandchildren, Eric Riddle, Ella Travis, Ellie Riddle, Abby Travis, Edelen Travis, and Harper Travis; and his beloved dog, Sadie.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officating. Burial is in the St. Charles Catholic Church Cemetery in Lebanon.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Friday prayer service.

The family request contributions go to The KY Brain Injury Association, 7321 New La Grange Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40222.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

