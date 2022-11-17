Obituary: Janet Lynn Darnell, 71

Janet Lynn Darnell, 71, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. She was amongst the first graduating class of the then-new Jeffersontown High School and lived all her life in the Louisville area. She was a loving mother, sister, and aunt. She was hard-working and later in life, found her calling as a caretaker. She was a true blessing to many elderly and ill people during their final days. She also had a passion for animals and devotedly loved and cared for her fur babies.

JANET LYNN DARNELL

She was preceded in death by heer parents, Harold D. and Betty Jean (Chapman) Darnell.

She is survived by two sons, Chris Jackson and Mike Jackson; two sisters, Debbie Stivers (Wayne) and Brenda Miller (Brian); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Burial is in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, and 10-11 a.m. Wednsday, Nov. 23, 2022 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kentucky Humane Center in memorial of Janet Darnell.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

