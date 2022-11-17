Obituary: Roger Coleman Taylor Sr., 73, Bardstown

Roger Coleman Taylor Sr., 73, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 13, 1949, in Frankfort to the late Harry and Katherine Deakins Taylor.

ROGER COLEMAN TAYLOR SR.

He was a retired truck driver and a U.S. Army veteran. He loved to hunt, fish, and play golf.

He is survived by his wife, Leisa Brooks Taylor; two daughters, Jamie Taylor of Columbus, Ind. and Faith Taylor of Bardstown; four sons, Roger C. Taylor Jr. (Donna) and Matthew Taylor, both of Bardstown, and Toby Taylor and Eddie (Amy) Taylor, both of New Haven; one sister, Alta (Mark) Kurtz of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Johnny (Tammy) Tillett of Flaherty and Cecil Tillett of Bardstown; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public visitation or services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

