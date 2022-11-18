Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 16-17, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Perry Kapri White Jr. 20, Lexington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Wesley Skaggs, 33, Buffalo, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Michael Quincy Parrott-Blaine, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 10:44 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Keith Green, 34, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $525 cash. Booked at 11:23 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Emily Nicole Burke, 23, New Haven, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:41 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cynthia Ann Hawkins, 54, Boston,, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Reese Owen Pace, 26, Westport, wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment first-degree, police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot). No bond listed. Booked at 4:35 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Shane Ashley Lowell, 43, Loretto, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 10 drug units opiates). No bond listed. Booked at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-