Letters to Santa …

MRS. LYNN’S CLASS at ST. CATHERINE ACADEMY

DEAR SANTA,

I WANT A REMOTE CONTROL CAR.

LOVE STERLING

DEAR SANTA,

ME WANTS A DINOSAUR. I WANT A MARBLE RUN,ME WANTS A ROBOT.

LOVE,

JAYCE

DEAR SANTA,

I WANT TOYS, I WANT A TRUCK A BLUE ONE. THAT’S ALL

LOVE,

LIAM

DEAR SANTA,

I WANT BUMBLE BEE WITH OPTIMIST PRIME . I HAVE THREE DOGS AND THEY WANT A DOGGIE TOY.

LOVE,

LANDON

DEAR SANTA,

I WANT A BIG RED RAZOR, A REMOTE CONTROL ONE. I FOOD SEMI TRUCK AND I WANT BATBOT. THAT’S IT

LOVE,

SCOUT

DEAR SANTA,

I WANT A DINOSAUR. I WANT A TEDDY BEAR. AND AUNICIRN FOR MOMMY AND DADDY.

LOVE,

ADDILYNN

DEAR SANTA,

I WANT A DOLL WITH A LOT OF CLOTHES. GIVE MOM AND DAD A BARBIE LIKE ME. YOU JUST BRING ANYTHING FOR HARLEIGH. MY CAT LIKES S A TOY ON A STICK THAT SWINGS AND MY DOG NEEDS NOTHING.

LOVE,

LACIE

DEAR SANTA,

I WANT A TEDDY BEAR TOO. MOMMA LIKES STRAWBERRY BUBBLE GUM. MY BROTHER REALLY LIKES DINOSAURS.

LOVE,

WILLOW

DEAR SANTA,

I WANT A B.B GUN SO DADDY CAN SHOW ME HOW TO USE IT. MAYBE A MONSTER TRUCK MAYBE A REMOTE CONTROL ONE. MAYBE MY LITTLE BROTHER CAN USE MY REMOTE CONTROL TRUCK.MY BIG BROTHER HAS ALL THE TOYS HE WILL BE FINE. HE CAN PLAY WITH MINE.

LOVE,

HUDSON

Mrs. Hall’s Kindergarten Class at St. Catherine Academy

Dear Santa,

I love you. I like you all the time because you give me lots of presents. I like your reindeer all the time! Thank you for saving me one cookie on Christmas Day! Can you please bring me a new unicorn book that you can draw in? Could you also bring me a mermaid tail to use to swim in the water it needs to be a size 5.

Thank you Santa,

Harleigh

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you doing? Thanks for the presents. I like you! I would like a toy track hoe and excavator.

Thank you,

Nolen

Dear Santa,

I love you! Thank you for letting us set up our Christmas tree. I like you. I wish I could see you in the North Pole. I wish that your reindeer can play games. Can your reindeer come down to visit our house? Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer….I like that song. Can you read a book? I wonder if you can come down here with your sleigh so I can go for a ride?!?! I love you because I like Christmas. Please bring me a makeup table and an Elsa. Bye, I love you!

Love,

Savannah

Dear Santa,

I want a Santiago Set (with people and pirate ship and treasure chest), hot wheels city set and a Monster Truck set, dirt bike set, and a truck set. I need a kitchen mixer and a worker set (where you fix houses…that one). I love you Santa!

Love,

Leland

Dear Santa,

I want to know what kind of cookies you like?! I want a new Barbie house and a computer for Christmas. I love you!

Love,

Adalyn

Dear Santa,

I want to have a computer also a new Barbie Dream House with a Barbie Camper and the last thing,…I would like a cute fluffy bunny…a real bunny with a cage. He needs to have a cage so he don’t run away. Also so I can pet him…and that’s all. I love you Santa!

Love,

Victoria

Dear Santa,

I want a sewing machine but I would like it little and a real one that actually works. I want a new lol doll ( a BIG ONE). I want a computer and for it to work. What do you feed your reindeer? I love you, Santa!

Love,

Sadie

Dear Santa,

I want a computer, a real computer then I want a real bunny that goes to my house with a cage. I want real make up set….not a toy. I love you Santa!

Love,

Aubree

Dear Santa,

What do your reindeer eat? What do reindeer like to play? I want a Golden Doodle puppy for Christmas for my mom. I would like a real sewing machine so I can sew with my grandma.

Love,

Adelaide

Dear Santa,

I love you! I would like a toy dirt bike set and a construction set…that’s all.

Love,

Benjamin

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my toys from last Christmas. Please bring me every wrestlers and toy gun, army men and a tank.

Thank you,

Wyatt

Mrs. Hall’s First Grade Class at St. Catherine Academy

Dear Santa,

Do your reindeer play games? I want an Anna and Elsa doll. Thank you for all the toys last year. What kind of cookies do you like? Please bring me a Rainbocorn and a Pikmi Pop Surprise and a Cotton Candy Cutie and slime and LOL Surprise and LOL Pet Surprise. I love you!

Love,

Lakin

Dear Santa,

I love you! You and your elves make good toys. Everybody loves how you give presents to them. What I want for Christmas is Zombie games for my Nintendo Switch.

Love,

Nolin

Dear Santa,

Can you get me a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? I love you Santa!

Thank you,

Brinley

Dear Santa,

I love you! I like you. I do like and love you. I want you to bring me some pretty toys.

Love,

Emmitt

