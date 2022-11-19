Obituary: Justin Edward LaCivita, 30, New Albany

Justin Edward LaCivita, 30, of New Albany, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. He was born Feb. 22, 1992, in Lahabra, Calif. He was a power lineman for Davis H. Elliott Power Company.

He is survived by his mother, Cathy LaCivita of California; his father, Edward (Tiffany) LaCivita of Tennessee; one brother, Jacob LaCivita of California;

two stepsisters, Savannah Shipman and Sierrah Shipman; one step-brother, Seth Shipman; and his fiancé, Anna Bowling of New Haven.

The funeral is noon Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home, with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

