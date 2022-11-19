Obituary: David Earl Allen, 69, Howardstown

David Earl Allen, 69, of Howardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a wonderful father and outstanding member of his community. He was a proprietor of Allen’s Heating and Cooling for more than 50 years, during which time he loved his employees and their families. He immensely enjoyed spending time in nature at his farm in Grayson County as well as at his home in Howardstown. He was a very patriotic man and a great supporter of our military veterans.

DAVID EARL ALLEN

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Earl “Ben” Allen.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Emma Finley Allen of Sonora; three daughters, Ashley (Val) Coomes of Bardstown, Kate Allen of St. Louis, Mo., and Meg (Ty) Patterson of Clarkson; his beloved partner, Toni Ratliff; one sister, Mary Evelyn Kirkpatrick of Hodgenville; one brother, Steve (Brenda) Allen of Elizabethtown; and two grandchildren, Jackson David Allen and Griffin Reid Patterson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Howardstown with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church.

The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-