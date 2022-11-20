Prewitt named chair of healthcare emergency response coaltion

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

JOE PREWITT

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 — Joe Prewitt, the Nelson County Emergency Services Director, has been named the interim chairman of the Healthcare Emergency Response & Advisory Coalition.

As chairman, Prewitt will lead the coalition’s executive leadership committee, which includes representatives from public health, hospital, Emergency Management and other healthcare sectors. The group, and others like it around the nation, meet to improve cooperation and communication between agencies in order to be able to better provide services in the event of an emergency or disaster.

-30-