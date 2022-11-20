Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 18-19, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

Shawna Marie Girdley, 40, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 12:22 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Scott Michael Link, 37, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to signal. No bond listed. Booked at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brian Keith Boone, 47, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 2:12 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Michael Brown, 40, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022,, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Scott Hearin, 52, Taylorsville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

Charles Brandon Noe, 37, Shepherdsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 5:28 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles David Hood, 60, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; obstructed vision and/or windshield; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-