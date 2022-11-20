Obituary: David Russell Larimore, 85, Bardstown

David Russell Larimore, 85, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Dec. 25, 1936, in Green County to his parents, Don Carlos and Alverdia Judd Larimore. He was a welder for Caldwell Tanks and a member of Belmont Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Maudie Hopkins Larimore; four stepsons, Leonard Hopkins, David Hopkins, Jimmy Thompson and Joey Thompson and five siblings, Lloyd L. Larimore, Jerry L. Larimore, W.E. Larimore, Margie Richardson and Lucille Pierce.

Survivors include his wife, Maggie Larimore; children Paul Larimore, Joe and Richard Hopkins, Sharon Larimore, Mildred Richards, Mary Wilson, Shirley Dewboys, Johnny Thompson, Jane Shelver, Eddie Thompson, Debbie Shaw, Jan Stansbury, Vicky Brothers, Tony Thompson, Crystal Scurlock and Todd Thompson; one brother, Bobby Larimore; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

