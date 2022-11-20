Obituary: Erik Lynn Chesser, 41, Chaplin

Erik Lynn Chesser, 41, of Chaplin, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from a single vehicle accident. He was born Oct. 11, 1981, in Louisville to Ricky and Patsy Shields Chesser. He was a small engine repair mechanic. He loved his dog and riding four wheelers.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Larry Shields; his grandparents, Acy and Dora Ellen Chesser and Manson “Bud” and Mildred Shields.

He is survived by his parents, Ricky and Patsy Shields Chesser of Chaplin; aunts and uncles, Charles and Peggy Boblett, Mike and Darlene Shields, all of Chaplin, and Linda and Johnny Montgomery of Willisburg; and special friends, Russell and Brenda Coulter of Chaplin.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfieldd with Bro. Chris Boblett and Bro. Keith Creech officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

