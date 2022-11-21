Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

Corey Alan Werner, 32, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 4:58 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Benjamin McGee Jr., 41, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $283 cash. Booked at 5:23 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-