Obituary: Jack Funk, 74, Bardstown

Jack Funk, 74, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Baptist Hardin Health. He was born Oct. 30, 1948, and a former employee of INOAC and Publishers Printing. He was an avid U of K fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. Sr. and Libby Funk.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Funk of Bardstown; two sons, Todd Funk and Chris (Jennifer) Funk, both of Louisville; two stepdaughters, Jessica (James) Horn of Bowling Green and Tricia Yates of Arnold, Mo.; one stepson, Jason Yates of Winslow, Ind.; five siblings, Libby (Clarence) Thompson of Florida, Bob (Stephanie) Funk and Bill Funk, both of Louisville, David (Linda) Funk of Frankfort, and Ellen Derrosett of New Castle; and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

