Obituary: Jeremy Lane Thompson, 46, Cox’s Creek

Jeremy Lane Thompson, 46, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 31, 1975, in Louisville. He was a 1995 graduate of Nelson County High School and worked in public work until a hunting accident. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, all UK sports, NASCAR and horseback riding.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Brian Thompson.

He is survived by two daughters, Emilee Ware of Cecilia and Shelby Steiner of Louisville; his mother and stepfather, Patsy (Rick) Schroeder of Corydon, Ind.; one half-brother, Tommy (Amy) Fenwick of Louisville; and his aunts, Glenda Kays, Judy Strange, Bonnie Thomas, Betty Seay and Jolene Reynolds.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Tim Tillett officiating. Burial is in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

