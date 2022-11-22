Obituary: Mary Ann Bowling, 91, Bardstown

Mary Ann Bowling, 91, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Nerinx. She was born May 12, 1931, in Washington County.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, serving on the Bereavement Committee for several years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who loved connecting with her numerous nieces and nephews on Facebook and celebrating each of them on their birthdays and special occasions.

The family wishes to express its gratitude for the exceptional care given to her by the staff at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary in Nerinx and RobinBrooke Senior Living in Elizabethtown, along with her physicians, Dr. Holly McCoy and Dr. Lisa June.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred E. Bowling Sr.; her parents, Philetus Swift and Maude Mudd Barber; six sisters, Delena Simms, Sr. Philetus Ann (Frances) Barber SCN, Margaret Kelly, Sr Maude Michelle (Piety) Barber SCN, Angela Wimsatt and Catherine Edelen; four brothers, Philetus (Bubby) Barber IV, Brother Joe Barber C.R., Aaron Barber and Bob Barber.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Barber Ewing (Jim) of Louisville; one son, Alfred E. Bowling Jr. (Marilyn) of Bardstown; one sister, Sr. Catherine Therese (Maude Michelle) Barber OSU of Maple Mount; one brother-in-law, John Edelen of Lexington; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Barber of Springfield and Gertrude Bowling of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Anne Taylor Ewing, M.D. of Chicago and James Hines Ewing III.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Ursuline Sisters of Maple Mount, the Sisters of Loretto in Nerinx, or The Mass of the Air.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

