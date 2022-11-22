Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Steven Dalecox Williams, 49, Lebanon, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; excessive window tinting; no registration receipt; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle with an expired operators license; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher John Drew Jr., 25, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000. Booked at 5:19 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chavez Godinez Ovido, 23, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $245 cash. Booked at 7:02 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

