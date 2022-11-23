Obituary: Ronald Earl Smith, 77, Cox’s Creek

Ronald Earl Smith, 77, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Aug. 7, 1945, in Louisville to his parents, George Everette and Lila Mae Whitworth Smith. He was an electrician for Alternative Electric and a veteran of the Army National Guard.

RONALD EARL SMITH

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Stevie Smith, Duke Smith, Bill Smith and Midge Smith; and four sisters, Ruthie Mumford, Ellen Foster, Rowena Woods and Flossie Burkes.

Survivors include his wife, Sandy Abell Smith; one son, Faron McCubbins Jr. (Tina); one sisters, Sue Morgan; one brother, Ray Smith; and two grandchildren, Madeline Paige and Parker Trey McCubbins.

Cremation has been chosen with no visitation or services scheduled at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-