Obituary: Landon Willard McCubbins, 8, Bardstown

Landon Willard McCubbins, 8, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Norton Kosair Children’s Hospital. He was born April 26, 2014, in Louisville. He was in the third grade at Boston Elementary. He loved to read, draw, play video games and was so sharp at technology. When he was at home, he was the best big brother to his four siblings. Being outdoors he loved to ride his go cart, learning to fish and hunt by his papaw and uncles. He loved to ride in his papaw Moose McCubbins’ truck and on the tractors. He never met a stranger, he loved to talk to everyone and try to brighten their day and gave the best hugs.

LANDON WILLARD MCCUBBINS

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lauren and David Bagshaw of Bardstown; four siblings, Conner Bagshaw, Kailyn Bagshaw, Hunter Bagshaw and Weston Bagshaw, all of Bardstown; his grandparents he loved so much, Moose and Shelia McCubbins of Boston; his uncles, Shane (Emma) McCubbins of Bardstown and Ethan (Elizabeth) McCubbins; and his cousin, Grayson McCubbins of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-