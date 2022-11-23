Council accepts safety committee ‘nay’ on pedal pub for downtown Bardstown

By JIM & ELIJAH BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 — Bardstown isn’t likely to open its streets to multi-passenger pedaling pubs anytime in the near future.

That was the recommendation from the Bardstown City Council’s safety committee, which met with the Bardstown Pedal Co. at its meeting Nov. 10th.

BILL SHECKLES

The company sought to bring is a mobile pub, operated by a driver, that could accomdate 14 passengers, with 10 of them pedaling. The driver and his passengers pedal to power the bicycle-based unit, though most pedal pubs also have use of a battery-powered motor.

The company wanted to offer daytime tours of the area, and in the evenings, offer pub crawls with the mobile pub.

Safety Committee chairman Bill Sheckles said following the committee meeting, they put together a list of pros and cons about the proposed pedal pub.

According to Sheckles, “at this particular time, the majority didn’t think it was a good idea.”

City Attorney Audrey Haydon told the council that these units are found in much larger cities, and that they are heavily regulated. In one Southern city, the ordinance governing pedal pubs is 15 pages long, she said.

Bardstown Police Chief Kim Kraeszig said in her mind it was largely a safety issue. North Third Street is a state highway, and right now, its the only route for heavy trucks that need to come through town.

Sheckles noted that in Bardstown, if you travel two blocks out of the core of downtown, you’re already in a residential district. Most mobile bars are located in the downtown districts of much larger cities. Downtown Bardstown still has a lot of second floor residential housing.

One of the owners of Bardstown Pedal Co at the meeting appeared surprised at the recommendation. She said they were willing to follow the rules and guidelines the city would impose on them.

Mayor Dick Heaton noted the safety and noise issues the pedal pubs have experienced in other communities, and that the council was unlikely to overrule the safety committee’s recommendation. \

“I’m not sure we’re ready to go forward at this time.”

-30-