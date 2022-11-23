City council OKs service requests for Willett Distillery, WT Thompson Lane

By JIM & ELIJAH BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 — The Bardstown City Council approved two service requests at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The Williett Distillery on KY 49 is asking to connect to the City of Bardstown water supply. The distillery will build an 8-inch water main extension to reach the city’s water line. The line will handle more water than is currently needed, but will be available to serve adjacent properties if needed.

The council also voted to approve a request by Nelson Fiscal Court to serve an upgraded water main on WT Thompson Lane. The new 4-inch water line is being paid for with American Rescue Plan funds through fiscal court.

In other business, the council:

— approved Certificates of Appropriateness from the Historic Review Board for the following properties in the city’s historic district: 458 East Stephen Foster Ave.; 202 East Stephen Foster Ave.; 114 East Brashear Ave.; and 208 South Second St.

— the council approved an agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regarding the movement of city utilities in order to build the new round-about that will be placed at the intersection of West Stephen Foster and New Haven Road.

— approved a resolution in support of a Law Enforcement Protection Grant application.

— approved a resolution in support Bardstown Connect’s grant assistance agreement.

— approved a request for additional time for the Corman’s Crossing / Royal Crest pump station project. The request is due to supply chain issues. The request was for an additional 45 days to complete the project.

— approved bids for equipment and supplies for the city’s electrical department.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

-30-