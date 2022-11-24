Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 22-23, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

James Marshal Curtsinger, 37, Chaplin, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Robert Rowlett, 55, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 by Probation & Parole.

Travis Ray Wilson, 40, Bardstown, no seat belts; driving on a DUI-suspended license; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Adelaide Elmore, 31, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

Charles Austin Lark, 31, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Cleveland Crowe, 53, Hartford, Kansas, sexual abuse, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiffiny Renee Cook, 35, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Richard Dean Castleman, 30, Radcliff, failure to appear. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Ray Breeden Jr., 43, Bardstown, failure to comply with sex offender registration. No bond listed. Booked at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Daniel Donahue, 35, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing. No bond listed. Booked at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melinda Sue Norris, 37, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in public place; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Eugene Jewell, 35, Taylorsville, no registration plates; no registration plates; no insurance; operating on a suspended operators license; no seat belts; improper registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-