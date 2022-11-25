Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

Blake Austin Green, 23, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 8:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Alejandro Durbin, 18, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Abby Jones, 29, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 10 mph over limit. No bond listed. Booked at 11:51 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-