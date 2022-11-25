Obituary: Joseph Donald Cissell, 83, Loretto

Joseph Donald Cissell, 83, of Loretto, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 26, 1939, in Loretto. He operated Cissell’s Garage in Loretto for more than 30 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband and father. In addition to being a mechanic, he enjoyed the simple things in life, such as the old family traditions like hog killing, fiddle music, country ham and homemade biscuits, and cutting wood and sitting by the fire and sharing time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Leo and Mary Zita Miles Cissell; two sisters, Geneva Walker and Mary Florence Sapp; and four brothers, Bernard Cissell, Harold Cissell, Tony Cissell and Joe Cissell.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Norma Jean Buckman Cissell; four children, Kevin Cissell and Gerald Cissell, both of Louisville, Gayla Cissell (Joe Luckett) of Oakland and Bryan Cissell (Kristi) of Lebanon; one sister, Mary Jane Nugent (Ray) of Loretto; three brothers, Leon Cissell (Rose) and Bob Cissell, all of Loretto, and Charles Cissell of Bardstown; and seven grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Pallbearers are Steven Cissell, Scott Cissell, Logan Cissell, Joey Cissell, Mark Sapp, and Timmy Drury. Faith Cissell will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

