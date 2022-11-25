Obituary: Donald Ray ‘Donnie’ Thompson, 80, Cox’s Creek

Donald Ray “Donnie” Thompson, 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Louisville to the late Ray and Mary Bruington Thompson. He was a UA Local 502 Pipefitter. He loved hunting, fishing, and target shooting, and he was a jokester who loved to talk.

DONALD RAY “DONNIE” THOMPSON

He is survived by two sons, Anthony Ray Thompson of Simpsonville and Aaron (Robyn) Thompson of Bardstown; one sister, Ann Martin of Fort Myers, Fla.; three grandchildren, Johnathan Thompson, Jennifer Thompson and Andrew Thompson; one niece, Marianne, and one nephew, Mark.

Cremation was chosen by the family. Burial is in Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Harned at a later date.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Newcomer East Louisville Chapel.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-