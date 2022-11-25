Obituary: Samuel Kennett Cecil III, 66, Bardstown

Samuel Kennett Cecil, III, 66, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 2, 1956, in Bardstown. He retired with 31 years of service with Barton’s Distillery. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved nature. He was a wonderful husband, father, and brother.

SAMUEL KENNETT CECIL III

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Kennett Cecil II and Mary Bernadine Greenwell Cecil; and one brother, Ken Cecil.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bonnie Pendergrass Cecil; one daughter, Emma (Steven) Hall of Bardstown; two sisters, Mary Bernadine Strange and Beverly Ann (Billy) Roberts, both of Bardstown; two brothers, LaVielle (Mary Ann) Cecil of Taylorsville, and Tony (Brenda) Cecil of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Nelson County Industries.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

