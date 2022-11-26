Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

David Alan Chesser, 64, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:37 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Clifford Hall, 27, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $8,000 cash. Booked at 5:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donna May Johnson, 43, 40107, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $233 cash. Booked at 5:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

