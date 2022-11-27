Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Toby Curtis Dickerson, 21, Bloomfield, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 4:08 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Michael Fowler, 31, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); failure to appear. Bond total is $5,505. Booked at 4:52 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Marcus Alejandro Durbin, 18, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:07 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-