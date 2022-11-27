Obituary: Lannis ‘Jake’ Freeman DeVore, 72, Bardstown

Lannis “Jake” Freeman DeVore, 72, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Nov. 222, 2022, at Norton Hospital after an illness. He was a native of Metcalf County and a former employee of Brown’s Heating and Air Conditioning. He was a Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Denzel and Ruth DeVore; and three siblings, Joyce Sherlock, Beverly Bower and Phyllis DeVore.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy DeVore of Bardstown; two children, Mary Ruth DeVore and Jacob Burchett; five sisters, Edna White, Sally Blondin, Teresa Kriete, Barbara DeVore, and Ellen Courtier; six brothers, Jimmy DeVore, Marty DeVore, Randy DeVore, Billy DeVore, Tommy Garmon, and Timmy Garmon; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, with Ronnie Ford officiating.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville, is in charge of arrangements.

