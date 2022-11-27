Obituary: Robert Dale ‘Bob’ Chisam, 66, Bardstown

Robert Dale “Bob” Chisam, 66, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born Oct. 15, 1956, in Anchorage, Ak., to the late Louis and Louise Chisam. He was a building contractor, loved cold weather and helping people. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Larra Jane King; and one brother, James Leo Centers.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna Lewis Chisam; two stepdaughters, Jessica Phillips of Orlando, Fla, and Brittany Herring of Sacramento, Calif.; six sisters, Linda Adams, Sarah Beth Dunn, Shannon (Jackie) Day and Elizabeth Ann (Todd) Thompson, all of Bardstown, and Judy Kyle and Patty Hughes of Louisville; two brothers, Mike (Cheryl) King and Brien Centers, both of Loretto; six stepgrandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is n charge of arrangements.

