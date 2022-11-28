Obituary: Joseph Andrew ‘Jerry’ Cecil, 75, Bardstown

Joseph Andrew “Jerry” Cecil, 75, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 5, 1947, in Raywick to the late Pius Andrew and Martha Bernidine Lamkin Cecil Sr. He was a retired employee of Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company, retiring after many years of service. He loved to fish and repair old cars and watch his granddaughters play sports. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

JOSEPH ANDREW “JERRY” CECIL

He is survived by his daughter, Misty (Paul) O’ Daniel of Bloomfield; three stepdaughters, Theresa (Allen) Job of Pennsylvania, Jodie Blankenship of La Grange and Tammy (Ray Payton) Blankenship of Campbellsburg; five sisters, Joy (Tony) Baker, Teresa (Tim Hodges) Cecil, and Faye Basham, all of Louisville, Tina (Steve) Wheeler of Shepherdsville and Sandy (Bob) Jones of Huntsville, Ala.; five brothers, Kenny (Debbie) Cecil of, David Cecil, and John Cecil all of Shepherdsville, Charlie (Trish) Cecil of Louisville and Pius (Laura) Cecil Jr. of Taylorsville; his companion, Ruth Blankenship of Bardstown; two granddaughters, Emma O’Daniel and Chole O’ Daniel, his pride and joy.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

-30-