Obituary: Bruce Allen Coulter, 72, Bardstown

Bruce Allen Coulter, 72, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born March 2, 1950, to the late Marvin and Mildred Lanham Coulter. He had 10 siblings that he loved to porch sit and visit when he could. He loved to recount the adventures he and his brothers would have at Mount Zion Bridge in Washington County.

He met his bride, Deborah Peek in Nashville and they married at the young age of 18 and 16. They remained faithful in love through 54 years of marriage. He was drafted during the Vietnam War. While stationed in the Army at Fort Carson, he was led to a personal relationship with Christ by George Wagner with whom he recently reconnected. This one decision set the path for a devoted life to Christ and his family. After service in the Army, he attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Mo. While there they met their lifelong friends, Wayne and Carolyn Daily, who they spoke with weekly throughout their lives.

He loved classic cars, especially his 1941 Ford that he dreamed of restoring. He worked at a body shop in the early years and retired as an auto claims adjuster. He loved buying hot wheels for his many grandkids. He and his wife were faithful members of Nelson County Baptist Church for 35 years and were dear friends with many. In recent years, the pair enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and to visit friends and family. He loved to share his faith with others and it was not uncommon to see him pull out a dollar bill as a conversation starter to invite others to church. He prayed daily that his children, their spouses, and grandchildren would have their own faithful walk with Jesus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Marvin “JR” Coulter Jr., Vernon Coulter and Harold Coulter.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Peek Coulter; four children, Devonne (Scott) Bolin, Ellen (Nathan) Ragsdale, Allen Coulter and Ryan(Josefina) Coulter; three sisters, Darlene (Ben) Ferguson, Brenda (Al) Stevens, and Rita Coulter Stirn; two brothers, Russell (Brenda) Coulter and Kelly (Marilyn) Coulter; and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Coulter and Venita Coulte; and grandchildren Audrey, Rebekah (Casel) Billings, Scott, Benjamin (Kelli) Bolin, Stephen (Laura) Bolin(and their baby the first great grandchild), Madelyn, Gloria, Natalie, Amelia, Laura, Rachel, Hannah, Devon and Daniel Bruce Bolin, Ethan (Samantha) Ragsdale, Isaiah, Annalee Sean Yeong, Lucas and Nolan Coulter.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Nelson County Baptist Church with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022,, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the church.

The family request that contributions go to Nelson County Baptist Church Building Fund.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

