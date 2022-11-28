Obituary: Monica Renee Everheart, 60, Bardstown

Monica Renee Everheart, 60, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 8, 1962, in Lebanon to James Johnson and Virginia Gaither Young.

MONICA RENEE EVERHEART

She was preceded in death by her father, James Johnson; one son, Lebron Gaither; and one brother, Kenneth Gaither.

Survivors include one daughter, Denessa Gaither; one son, Shawn (Brooke) Gaither; her mother, Virginia Gaither Young; two sisters, Sharon Gaither and Connie Cox; two brothers, Darrell (Rhonda) Gaither and Reggie (Shannon) Gaither; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Bosley Funeral Home with Deacon Dennis May officiating. Burial is in the St. Augustine Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made towards funeral expenses.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

-30-