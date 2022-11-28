Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

Ashley Danielle Morley, 35, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 4:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tonya Marie Hutchins, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

