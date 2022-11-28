Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Bernard Washburn Jr., 66, Louisville

James Bernard Washburn Jr. “Jim”, 66, of Louisville, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born April 6, 1956, in Pewee Valley. He was an accomplished mason and excellent house painter. He loved outdoor sports including fishing and golf. He loved UK basketball and would never turn down a trip to the racetrack. He was a longtime resident of American Village Apartments in Louisville, where he had many friends and neighbors.

JAMES “JIM” BERNARD WASHBURN

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Bernard Sr. and Mary Ellen Jones; one sister, Mary Elizabeth; and one niece, Jeanette Carta.

He is survived by two sons, James B. Washburn III (Marie) of Bardstown and Jason (Leighann) Washburn of Louisville; the mother of his children, Peggy Rumsey of Louisville; one sister, Melissa Cheek (Perry) of Madisonville; one brother, Johnny Washburn (Cheryl) of Madisonville; seven grandchildren, Farriah, Madelyn, Alex, Samuel, Juliun, Talise including his adopted grandson, Christopher; three nieces, Jennifer, Jessica and Kylee; and three great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Kinsley and J.T.

The celebration of Jim’s life is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Maywood Clubhouse, 132 Maywood Ave. Bardstown. All family and friends are welcome.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

