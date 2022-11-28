Obituary: Clarence Elmer ‘Bud’ Minor Jr., 87, Bardstown

Clarence Elmer “Bud” Minor Jr., 87, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Care in Louisville. He was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Burdine to the late Clarence Elmer and Pearl Sturgell Minor Sr.

He was a retired employee of Container Corporation in Louisville. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church, American Legion Post 121 and was a Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Webb Minor; one daughter, Sherrill Lynne Waldridge; and one son, Michael Keith Minor Sr.

He is survived by four grandchildren, Mike (Lisa) Minor of Mount Washington, Chris (Amy) Waldridge, Jamie (Kevin Davis) Waldridge, and Josh Waldridge all of Taylorsville; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be no public visitation or services. Private burial is in the The First Cedar Creek Cemetery at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

