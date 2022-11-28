Obituary: Vincent Leon Mattingly, 74, Bardstown

Vincent Leon Mattingly, 74, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born March 28, 1948, in Nelson County to William Roberto and Mary Lavon Blair Mattingly.

He was a retired employee of General Electric and an avid U.K. fan. He loved to hunt, ride horses and be outdoors. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and cherished his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Daniel “Danny” Mattingly and William Marion (Hose) Mattingly.

He is survived by his wife Carol Bartley Mattingly; one daughter, Deanna Lynn Mattingly of Bardstown; two sons, Christopher Dale Mattingly of Nashville and Vincent Gregory “Greg” (Missy) Mattingly of Bardstown; one sister, Brenda Lou Herbst of Florida; three brothers, Ronnie Blair and George Dewayne (Sandy) Matting, both of New Hope, and John Jackson “Jackie” (Jeanie) Mattingly of St. Francis; four grandchildren, Haley Ann Mattingly, James Vincent “Jay” Mattingly, Alex Marie Mattingly, and Alyssa Jo Mattingly; and two great-grandchildren, Alaiya Janae, and Bentley Austin.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a Wednesday evening prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

