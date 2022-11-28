City of Bardstown issues boil water advisory for Botland area customers
Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 — The City of Bardstown is issuing a “Boil Water Advisory” for the following locations:
- Bardstown Road, US 150, from 8339 to the Nelson County Line.
- 1742-4585, Cane Run Road.
- Connor Road.
- Croakes Station Road (all addresses up to 1374)
- Fredericktown Road
- Green Street
- Hillcrest Lane
- Short Creek Lane (40 & 105 Only)
Customers may experience low or intermittent water pressure, and, therefore, drinking water should be boiled as a precautionary measure. This advisory will be in effect for approximately 2-3 days. The City will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.
