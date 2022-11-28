Monday, November 28th, 2022 | Posted by

City of Bardstown issues boil water advisory for Botland area customers

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 — The City of Bardstown is issuing a “Boil Water Advisory” for the following locations:

  • Bardstown Road, US 150, from 8339 to the Nelson County Line.
  • 1742-4585, Cane Run Road.
  • Connor Road.
  • Croakes Station Road (all addresses up to 1374)
  • Fredericktown Road
  • Green Street
  • Hillcrest Lane
  • Short Creek Lane (40 & 105 Only)

Customers may experience low or intermittent water pressure, and, therefore, drinking water should be boiled as a precautionary measure. This advisory will be in effect for approximately 2-3 days. The City will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.

