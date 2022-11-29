Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022

Anthony John Linton, 49, Bardstown, forgery, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:47 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Geronimo Gonzalez-Perez, 18, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; driving without a license; criminal mischief, first-degree; possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle. Bond is $100,000. Booked at 5:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Tyler Adcock, 30, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shawn David Thomas, 44, New Haven, flagrant non-support. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:17 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-