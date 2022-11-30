Obituary: Lillie Estella Teper, 72, Bardstown

Lillie Estella Teper, 72, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Teper; one daughter, Betty Jo Shelton; her parents, Richard Lymes and Maranda Thompson Vittitow; and three sisters, Carrie Brown, Sue Frazier and Linda Lymes.

Survivors include three daughters, Lisa Winters, Denise Johnson and Debbie Montgomery; three sisters, Betty Curtsinger, Hazel Turner and Nancy Keith; one brother, Rickie Lymes; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Bro. Merrill Kurtz officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

