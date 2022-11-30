Obituary: Rebecca Jean ‘Becky’ Clark, 63, Springfield

Rebecca Jean “Becky” Clark, 63, of Springfield, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at Springview Hospital in Lebanon. She was born June 25, 1959, in Aledo, Ill., to the late Kenneth and Betty Jean Kenney Dillie. She loved her grandchildren and all people, and she enjoyed watching her grandson play football for Washington County Youth Football.

REBECCA JEAN “BECKY” CLARK

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Jo (Jermaine) Spalding and Angelique (John) Spalding, both of Springfield; one son, Vincent (Megan) Clark of Dunlap, Ill.; one sister, Peggy Whitehall of Bardstown; two brothers, Tom (Barb) Dillie of Smyrna, Del. and Lane (Sheila) Dillie of Joy, Ill.; and six grandchildren.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Cremation will follow visitation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-