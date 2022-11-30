Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

Aaliyah Rose Jewell, 24, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Joseph Darren Bartley, 41, Loretto, failure to surrender revoked operators license; speeding, 15 mph over limit; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates; trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); tampering with physical evidence; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license; no registration receipt; failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond total is $26,000. Booked at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deandre Lewis, 43, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Dustin Shawn Harris, 33, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $492.41 cash. Booked at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Ann Newton, 54, New Haven, assault, second-degree, domestic violence. No bond listed. Booked at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-