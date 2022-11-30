Obituary: Vickie Shipp, 61, Cecilia

Vickie Shipp, 61, of Cecilia, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Bardstown. She was a beautiful soul who loved her family dearly and treasured her friends.

VICKIE SHIPP

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene Norman and Elizabeth Ann Howard Shipp; and two brothers, Wayne Thompson and Jimmy Shipp.

Survivors include the love of her life, Larry Goodman; two daughters, Ashley Maddox (Brandon) and Hillary Goodman; one sister, Joyce Seward (Gerald); seven brothers, Randy Thompson, Stevie Thompson, Johnny Thompson (Kathy), Jerry Thompson, Gary Shipp (Jeri), Charles Shipp and Kenny Shipp (Kecia); and six grandchildren, Wyatt Armstrong, Hunter Maddox, Dyson Maddox, Hailey Maddox, Madeline Maddox and Rexlynn Logston.

All of her family and friends had explicit instructions left to celebrate her life. She didn’t want anyone to cry for her, she wanted family and friends to hold onto her memories and smile when you thought of her. She will be greatly missed.

To express condolences, please send a letter or card to her family sharing your favorite memories.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

