Obituary: DeZarius Ta’Rae Sylvester Hamilton, 22, Lexington
DeZarius Ta’Rae Sylvester Hamilton, 22, of Lexington, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home. He was born in Bardstown March 29, 2000. He was a student at the University of Kentucky.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, Travis and Amanda Hamilton of Bardstown; his mother and stepfather, Letitia and Clinton Ferguson Sr. of Cincinnati; two sisters, Zakiya Edelen and Emersyn Goldring, both of Cincinnati; seven brothers, M.J. Goldring, Anton Ferguson and Clinton Ferguson Jr., all of Cincinnati, Laraze Williams, JyRen Hamilton, Alex Hamilton and Ace Hamilton, all of Bardstown.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Springfield with church pastor, the Rev. Gene Livers, officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the church
Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
